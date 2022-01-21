Samsung will let you preorder its new Galaxy phones before they’re even announced

Samsung plans to launch its new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra sometime in February at its annual Unpacked event. But Samsung doesn’t want customers to wait until then, so they’re giving folks a chance to preorder any of its Galaxy phones ahead of their launch.

Yes, Samsung wants you to buy a phone sight unseen. Sure, it’s a pretty bold move on the company’s part, but with supply chains crippled by the global chip shortage, reserving a preorder doesn’t sound like the worst of ideas. And it makes sense for Galaxy loyalists who plan on buying the phone anyway.

If this sounds like you, head to this page here and claim your spot in line for a preorder for any of these unannounced phones. And don’t worry, you don’t have to put down any money; you’re simply saving your spot in line. The company will notify you when the phones are announced to complete your order.

Image: Samsung

As an additional bonus, if you decide to put your name on this reserve list, Samsung will throw you a $50 credit towards any other Samsung products. This goes a long way since the company doesn’t include a charger with its devices, so maybe you can use that credit towards a new charger or something.

As to what’s being released in February, there’s no official word, but the general consensus is that we should expect to see a new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Countless leaks of these devices point to this conclusion.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created,” Samsung’s mobile president TM Roh writes in a blog post. “The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.”

If this is getting you all excited, do yourself a favor and throw your name on the reserve list. Again, it won’t cost you anything. And if you don’t like what you see at Samsung’s Unpacked event in February, you’re not obligated to complete your preorder, so you’re not gambling much away. More details can be found on the reserve page here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.