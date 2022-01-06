Samsung’s new Freestyle projector is a portable big-screen smart TV

It’s a busy time of the year for Samsung as the company reveals exciting new upcoming products at CES 2022. One of those products is The Freestyle, a tiny new projector with big features, like access to Samsung’s smart TV platform.

Samsung revealed its new projector earlier this week ahead of CES. The incredibly compact projector weighs less than 2 pounds. But it packs in a good amount of power in such a small package.

The Freestyle is capable of projecting screens up to 100 inches on any flat surface. It can project 1080p resolution and features auto-focus and auto-leveling that will automatically adjust the screen to best fit the surface where it’s being projected.

And Samsung has also added its smart TV platform to the projector, so you can access streaming apps like Netflix or Disney Plus.

The Freestyle also has several accessories that can be added to it, increasing its versatility even more. There’s a translucent lens cap that can be used to give off mood lighting when you’re not projecting a screen. And Samsung has made The Freestyle compatible with an external battery as an alternative to a traditional wall plug.

But one of the most interesting accessories, in my opinion, is a base that you can screw into a traditional light switch. It sounds like a gimmick, but that accessory helps get the projector up in the air where potential interference is less likely, while also providing power so you don’t have to worry about cords or batteries.

The Freestyle is currently available for preorder on Samsung’s website for $899.99. The preorder promotion includes a free carrying case and it will end on January 23. Samsung says it will ship preordered units by February 2. The extra accessories aren’t available yet, but the website says they are “coming soon.”

