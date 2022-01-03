Samsung wants to put NFTs in your living room with its 2022 TV lineup

The platform will allow creators to share their art and give buyers the opportunity to preview NFTs as well as learn about pertinent blockchain metadata and history. The televisions will also feature a shift in display settings that will optimize based on the specs of NFT being viewed.

Announced in a press release, Samsung notes:

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater. In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place.”

Considering that NFTs are a plaything of the rich and money launderers, this appears to be little more than Samsung latching on to a current technology term in order to sell televisions to people who will never purchase or create an NFT in their lives.

As many on Twitter are already pointing out, it’s a niche technology that hasn’t reached a point of mainstream adaptation.

People are far too keen to push emerging technologies into the mainstream way before they're ready for anything more than niche, experimental use cases. The pace of change brought about by social media and smartphones has got us craving that pace for everything. https://t.co/6Q5ovRLU8c — Martin SFP Bryant (@MartinSFP) January 3, 2022

Adding NFT services to its TVs will do little for Samsung besides making it harder for Best Buy employees to explain the differences between things that are all basically the same.

It’s a gamble that likely costs little to produce and regardless of its success, is low risk.

Knowing this, Samsung also announced that a few of its 2022 lineup of televisions will support apps for Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now through its upcoming Samsung Gaming Hub application.

At least the gaming bit is something more relevant to the general television buying populace. Even though that will be limited to select televisions.