Samsung accidentally leaks its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on its own website

At this point, it’s getting harder and harder to believe that Samsung is accidentally leaking its unreleased products on its website, but here we are again. The company’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was recently spotted and leaked on a Bixby support page, first spotted by 91Mobiles.

You can find the image here on this support page (Samsung still has it up as of the time of this writing) under the “Voice wake-up on multiple devices” accordion tab. In the image, you see a Samsung smartphone accompanied by an unreleased tablet, presumably the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Now, look at the tablet – does anything stick out to you in the image above? If you spotted the display notch, pat yourself on the back. This is something Samsung has never done with its tablets. And let’s not forget, the notch is something Samsung once mocked Apple for when they released the iPhone X.

Image: Samsung

Naturally, the tablet’s specs have previously leaked, and 91Mobile notes the tablet could feature a large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Also, the device is rumored to host a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung hasn’t commented on this yet, and they probably won’t. However, The Verge notes that the company is launching its Galaxy S22 lineup on February 8, so we could see an announcement as early as next month.

