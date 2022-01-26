Samsung’s next Unpacked event goes live on Feb 9

Samsung has sent out media invites to its digital-only Unpacked event scheduled for February 9. We expect to see the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 range and a new Galaxy Tab.

The event will be streaming on Samsung’s website, and most likely on their YouTube page as well. It starts on February 9 at 10 am ET (7 am PT). If you plan on tuning in, we’ve found the YouTube stream to be more stable during past events, but your mileage may vary here.

Yes, that means it’s finally time to see the “most noteworthy S series ever created.” That’s probably not just hyperbole, as Samsung has been integrating features from the Note line into the Galaxy S range for a while now.

Leaks aplenty also show the S-Pen being able to store inside the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which seems to be a Galaxy Note in all but name.

You don’t have to wait until the 9th to see the Galaxy S22 range though, as they all leaked in their entirety. More leaks from @evleaks came yesterday, as well, but Samsung abused DCMA to get them taken down.

We’re also expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung already leaked this on their own support pages, so it’s only a matter of time before it’s official. The most notable thing about the leaked images? Samsung is adding a notch to the tablet’s screen, something they used to mock Apple about.

If you don’t want to wait until the 9th, you can already preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22. Okay, more like you can put your name in a queue to order one once they’re available, but still.

Samsung is giving anyone who signs up $50 in Samsung credits to buy accessories, so it’s worth putting your name down if you are already planning on ordering the Galaxy S22.

