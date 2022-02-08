How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9

If you are an avid Samsung user, get ready, as it’s time for yet another Galaxy Unpacked event. Yes, it’s time for the yearly unveiling of the Galaxy S range. This year, Samsung is counting up to 22 and is expected to release three Galaxy S22 models.

We were also expecting the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet. Like the phones, Samsung looks like it is launching a trio of tablets with the same name.

That’s a minimum of six new devices launching tomorrow, and that’s without Samsung adding any new accessories to the launch event.

The event is on February 9, so set a reminder if you want to follow along in real-time:

The event starts at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM UK

Samsung will be broadcasting on its own YouTube channel, or on its company website

We’ve embedded the video below if you prefer to bookmark us so you can come back during the event

There’s still no Galaxy Note coming this year, but every leak we’ve seen shows that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Note in all but name.

Samsung’s already alluding to this in official marketing copy, calling it the “most noteworthy S series ever created.” Expect a squared-off Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the ability to store the S-Pen inside its body.

So that’s three Galaxy S22 handsets, and three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. Does Samsung have anything in reserve to surprise us with?

Samsung’s already teased the S22 range and gave us a glimpse of their video billboard campaign. Maybe Samsung will show off some new accessories that haven’t been leaked yet, but we won’t know until tomorrow.

You don’t have to wait for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to preorder the new handsets. Samsung has already opened a queue system to be one of the first with the new Galaxy S22 range.

Preordering gets you $50 towards accessories, without you having to do anything other than entering your email.

