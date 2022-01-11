Uber drops Apple Watch support because nobody was using it

The days of hailing a ride from your wrist using the Uber app on your Apple Watch are over. The ride-sharing company has ended support for its watchOS app. If you try to open the app now, all you’ll get is a message kindly asking you to switch to the iOS version of the app on your iPhone or iPad.

The quiet removal of support for the app was initially reported on by MacRumors. The publication says that the app has been unavailable for over a month already.

Interestingly, Uber’s website hasn’t been updated and it still lists the Apple Watch as a supported device on its App Store listing.

We don’t know the exact reason why Uber has decided to end support for the Apple Watch app. But speculation does point to low usage as the probable reason.

The convenience of having your ridesharing app directly on your wrist just doesn’t seem like enough to keep the app popular. Uber ended support for WearOS devices a couple of years ago. And Uber’s biggest competitor, Lyft, abandoned the Apple Watch way back in 2018.

While hailing a ride directly from your wrist does seem like it would be a little more convenient, it looks like the implementation never worked out that way.

Grabbing an Uber from your phone has become such an intuitive process that most of us naturally grab for our phones when we need a ride.

It looks like the time of calling for an Uber from your smartwatch has come to an end. It will be interesting to see if the app ever makes a comeback on wearables.

