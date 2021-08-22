Yikes, GM is recalling all models of the Chevy Bolt due to fire risks

Well, this is a doozy. GM is recalling all models of the Chevy Bolts, even the new ones released earlier this year. This comes months after numerous recalls and emergency software updates over potential fire risks. Yikes.

“After further investigation into the manufacturing processes at LG and disassembling battery packs, GM discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant,” GM wrote in a statement. “GM and LG are working to rectify the cause of these defects. In the meantime, GM is pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of this field action.”

As part of this recall, GM will replace all Chevy Bolt batteries, and they will ensure that all new batteries carry a limited warranty of 8 years or 100,000 miles. How long will it take for Chevy Bolt owners to receive their battery replacement? According to The Verge, it’s not clear when that will be.

In the meantime, GM is asking Bolt owners to not charge their cars overnight in their homes. They also advise parking the vehicle outside and warn against charging their vehicle over 90 percent or letting the battery run out below 70 miles of remaining range.

If worse comes to worst, you can always take your Chevy Bolt back to the dealer. Further information can be obtained via Chevrolet’s EV Concierge service via their website or by calling 1-833-EVCHEVY. More information about the recall can be found here.

