General Motors has found themselves in some hot water over some older Chevy Bolt EV models. The company has warned owners that they should park their vehicles outside and refrain from charging them overnight after two vehicles burst into flames recently.

According to CNBC, Chevy Bolt models from 2017 to 2019 may be at risk of catching fire. The cause of these fires has been linked to a recent recall of nearly 70,000 vehicles due to hazardous batteries catching on fire. But, unfortunately, it looks like the remedy involved with that recall didn’t ultimately fix the problem.

The two vehicles that recently caught on fire had already been “repaired” through GM’s recall process. The company emailed a statement to Bolt owners, advising that they take extreme caution with their vehicles until this issue is sorted out:

“General Motors has been notified of two recent Chevrolet Bolt EV fire incidents in vehicles that were remedied as part of the safety recall announced in November 2020. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight while we investigate these incidents.”

Despite this issue obviously persisting after recall repairs have been made, GM is still urging customers to take their vehicles to the dealer for the original recall remedy.

This is obviously some pretty scary news for Chevy Bolt owners. However, it is clear that GM is taking this issue seriously, and hopefully, there will be a new solution found soon. For now, be sure to take some extra caution with your Chevy Bolt.

