Samsung’s new $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest folding phone on the planet right now

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its third flip-phone style foldable handset. The big surprise this time? The price, starting at $999.99.

That cut in price doesn’t mean Samsung cut corners anywhere, instead, the entire specs package has been boosted. The 6.7-inch interior screen is now running at 120Hz adaptive, the protective film over the screen glass is 30 percent stronger, and the second screen is now larger.

That makes it more useful, as you’ve got space for widgets or notifications, or using it as a camera viewfinder. It also takes up the same horizontal space as the camera bumps, making it a nice, cohesive design.

Specs-wise, you get the Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 256GB storage option, for another $50, for a total of $1,049. The two back cameras are 12MP sensors, one is wide with f/1.8, optical image stabilization, and HDR10+ video recording, and the other is ultrawide; with a 10MP selfie cam in a hole-punch on the inner screen.

Image: Samsung

You also get Dolby Atmos audio support from the new stereo speakers, and “Flex Mode”, which can do things like split controls in music apps or the camera to the bottom screen when the phone is partially folded.

Samsung is selling the Z Flip 3 in seven colors, but you’ll have to buy directly from Samsung if you want gray, white, or pink. The other colors available are cream, green, purple, and black.

You can preorder the $999.99 Galaxy Z Flip 3 today, and it will be available in stores on August 27.

