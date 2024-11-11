Affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE might come with a flagship SoC

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

There have been speculations that Samsung is considering releasing a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip as a Fan Edition model. Although not much is known about this potential mid-range foldable, a recent report might have uncovered the chip that will power it.

Samsung could equip the Galaxy Z Flip FE with an Exynos 2400 SoC. Moreover, the company may equip next year’s flagship foldables with the Exynos 2500 chip, breaking the tradition of Snapdragon-only powered devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may pack the same SoC as the Galaxy S24

Samsung may soon release a more affordable model called the Galaxy Z Flip FE, but not much is known about the device. Now, a new leak from Jukanlosreve on Twitter/X (now deleted) suggests it could feature the same Exynos 2400 chipset as the Galaxy S24 in select regions, unlike its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered counterpart available in the US and Canada.

By equipping a budget-friendly foldable with a flagship-level processor, Samsung aims to sustain its dominance in the competitive foldable market, where brands like Motorola and Nubia offer cheaper alternatives.

If the tip is accurate, it would be surprising to see a mid-range device like the Galaxy Z Flip FE powered by the same flagship-level Exynos 2400 SoC as the Galaxy S24. This affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE could launch alongside Samsung’s premium foldables by summer, helping Samsung compete in the lower-cost segment.

Even so, questions remain about the compromises Samsung might make to achieve a lower price. While the Exynos 2400 will be a year old by the time the Flip FE is expected to launch, Samsung will likely employ additional cost-cutting strategies.

Additionally, Samsung may consider using its Exynos 2500 chip in future flagship foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, marking a shift away from Qualcomm processors across all markets.

What do you think about Samsung potentially shaking up the foldable market with a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE powered by a flagship Exynos 2400 SoC? Could this be a game-changer, or do you foresee some trade-offs? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Drop a comment below.

