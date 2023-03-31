The Geminos monitor stacks 2 giant screens on top of each other

The Geminos Series is a computer monitor setup that stacks two screens on each other for an insane and flexible viewing experience

Back in July of last year, we covered a Kickstarter for the Gemino stacked monitors that blew us away in terms of beauty and capabilities.

Well, folks: they’re finally available for the non-backer public.

Mobile Pixels Geminos Dual 24-inch Stacked Monitor 4.5 $629.00 $1,000.00 The Geminos Series is a computer monitor setup that stacks two screens on each other for an insane and flexible viewing experience. You can choose to have two monitors aligned horizontally or vertically without physically rotating them. What We Like: 100W pass-through charging

10-in-1 multiport docks

Built-in webcam, speakers and mic

Adjustable height and viewing angle

Two USB Type C and Two HDMI ports connectivity

Mobile Pixels, creator of the Geminos and various other unique screen options, has finally dropped the Geminos on their official online store for the promised discounted price of $629.

It officially went on sale for $1,000, so this new discounted price saves you 37% off the list price.

Bonus Offer: From now through April 1, Mobile Pixels has a huge April Fools sale going down, and using promo code NOJOKE20 saves you 20% across all its products.

The Geminos is a beast of a screen and we want one

The Geminos has two 24-inch 1080p FHD monitors stacked on top of each other in a great space-saving design.

But, it wouldn’t be special without all the extra goodies involved with this setup. The monitor offers two USB C-type ports and two HDMI ports to connect any way you wish.

It also works as a dock for your computer, complete with a 10-in-1 system and a 100W pass-through charging option. Geminos also includes a built-in webcam, microphone, and two speakers.

It’s everything you need besides the mouse, keyboard, and computer.

This thing is a beast and can adjust height and angle, if you need to adjust how your desk sits.

The Geminos’ tilt angle works for both sitting and standing desk postures and is adjustable for ergonomic options in any instance.

Also, since it’s a monitor, first and foremost, it works as both a PC monitor and a screen for your game systems.

Needless to say, all of this being packed into a single item means it’s got some heft. It weighs 20 pounds and is 20″ by 22″ in size. So, it’s not something you likely will take on the go.

Specifications Details Screen size 24″ x2 Screen type IPS Contrast ratio 1000:1 Dimension 20″ x 22″ Weight 20 lbs Energy Consumption 35W total Brightness 250N Refresh Rate 60Hz Resolution 1080p Connections & expansions 2 x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 2x HDMI ports, Audio out, Ethernet, TF and SD card slots

The Geminos absolutely crushed it

As mentioned, they ran a successful Kickstarter (and Indiegogo) last year, immediately blowing away all their goals. The Geminos was fully funded on Kickstarter within 36 minutes of going live.

The Kickstarter had a show-stealing $499 for an early backer price. But they assured that it would retail for $999.

They promised an introductory price of $629 for those that buy it now, which is a fantastic discount for everything.

Grab it quick before the price goes up to its full value.

