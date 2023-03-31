Tech
The Geminos monitor stacks 2 giant screens on top of each other
The beautiful Geminos stacked monitors are only $699 right now
The Geminos Series is a computer monitor setup that stacks two screens on each other for an insane and flexible viewing experience
Back in July of last year, we covered a Kickstarter for the Gemino stacked monitors that blew us away in terms of beauty and capabilities.
Well, folks: they’re finally available for the non-backer public.
- 100W pass-through charging
- 10-in-1 multiport docks
- Built-in webcam, speakers and mic
- Adjustable height and viewing angle
- Two USB Type C and Two HDMI ports connectivity
Mobile Pixels, creator of the Geminos and various other unique screen options, has finally dropped the Geminos on their official online store for the promised discounted price of $629.
It officially went on sale for $1,000, so this new discounted price saves you 37% off the list price.
The Geminos is a beast of a screen and we want one
The Geminos has two 24-inch 1080p FHD monitors stacked on top of each other in a great space-saving design.
But, it wouldn’t be special without all the extra goodies involved with this setup. The monitor offers two USB C-type ports and two HDMI ports to connect any way you wish.
It also works as a dock for your computer, complete with a 10-in-1 system and a 100W pass-through charging option. Geminos also includes a built-in webcam, microphone, and two speakers.
It’s everything you need besides the mouse, keyboard, and computer.
This thing is a beast and can adjust height and angle, if you need to adjust how your desk sits.
The Geminos’ tilt angle works for both sitting and standing desk postures and is adjustable for ergonomic options in any instance.
Also, since it’s a monitor, first and foremost, it works as both a PC monitor and a screen for your game systems.
Needless to say, all of this being packed into a single item means it’s got some heft. It weighs 20 pounds and is 20″ by 22″ in size. So, it’s not something you likely will take on the go.
|Specifications
|Details
|Screen size
|24″ x2
|Screen type
|IPS
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Dimension
|20″ x 22″
|Weight
|20 lbs
|Energy Consumption
|35W total
|Brightness
|250N
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|Resolution
|1080p
|Connections & expansions
|2 x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 2x HDMI ports, Audio out, Ethernet, TF and SD card slots
The Geminos absolutely crushed it
As mentioned, they ran a successful Kickstarter (and Indiegogo) last year, immediately blowing away all their goals. The Geminos was fully funded on Kickstarter within 36 minutes of going live.
The Kickstarter had a show-stealing $499 for an early backer price. But they assured that it would retail for $999.
They promised an introductory price of $629 for those that buy it now, which is a fantastic discount for everything.
Grab it quick before the price goes up to its full value.
