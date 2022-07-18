Check out these 10 awesome crowdfunding campaigns in July

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all those campaigns competing for your attention, finding ones based on your interests can be tricky. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for July.

Check out these 10 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers and companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements.

That way, I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in July:

Kaffelogic Nano 7 personal coffee roaster

What’s better than a freshly brewed cup of coffee? Not much, other than making it with freshly roasted beans. Make every day a special day with Kaffelogic’s Nano 7. Roast micro-lots of 100-120g, or with the additional boost kit, 180-200g. That’s perfect for a few days of brewing, which means your roasted beans are never stale.

Space 0 DIY electronic kits inspired by NASA

Space is cool, and the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) show that it’s even cooler than previously imagined.

Build yourself some scale models of some of the coolest spacecraft, with these awesome kits. Choose from the JWST, the Solar Orbiter, the ISS, Apollo Lunar Module (with space rover), or the CubeSat NEA Scout. All made from PCB material that you solder together, learning about electronics along the way. Neat.

Loupedeck Live S streaming controller

Streamers, creatives, and those who want deeper control over their computers will love the Loupedeck Live S crowdfunding project. This tiny interface has touch-sensitive buttons and tactile dials to which you can assign almost anything.

And we mean anything. A robust plugin selection means you can control everything from OBS to Adobe products, Spotify, Voicemod, or even Philips Hue. Take control of your PC with the do-everything Loupedeck Live S.

Lucis Light Patch: Light Recovery for Bruises

Bruise like a peach? Did you know you can hasten your bruise healing with light? The Lucis light patch crowdfunding campaign gets you a yellow-light patch for fresh bruises, and a blue-light patch for older bruising. Both patches speed away the bruising, so you’ll return to your unbruised self in no time.

SPINN CW.01 – The protective wrap for your gear

If you’re tired of having multiple tech protectors that only fit one device, you’ll want to check this out. The SPINN CW.01 wrap can cover your tablet, camera, laptop, and tripod!

The all-over adhesion means your tech is safe and secure. The soft cloth can also double up as a cleaning cloth for your sensitive glass, like on your lenses, glasses, or tablet.

Hearth Display family bulletin board

The connected family needs a connected bulletin board to organize all the chaos of modern life. The Hearth Display modernizes the paper calendar, so you never miss an important event.

Create profiles for everyone in your household, then connect their existing digital calendars. Create shared to-do lists, shopping lists, and more. Display your kids’ art creations when you’re not perusing the calendar, and more.

Epomaker TH96 mechanical keyboard

We love mechanical keyboards here at KnowTechie, and the Epomaker TH96 crowdfunding campaign definitely got our attention. Mac and Windows support, a big customizable dial, and QMK/VIA support for deep customization.

You also get a full-size number pad, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and a 6,000 mAh battery. Epomaker also used a silicone-mounted gasket design, sound-absorbing foam, and a silicone pad, which should add up to a refined typing experience.

SunnySide solar-powered heating and cooling lunchbox

There’s nothing quite as annoying as your carefully-packed lunch spoiling before you get the chance to eat it. SunnySide wants to help, with its solar-powered self-heating and -cooling lunchbox.

Keep your food cool and fresh for up to 20 hours. Even ice cream can be kept safe and cold. If you’re eating something that should be hot, the induction tech inside can warm things back up in minutes. You can reheat things up to 167f, up to seven times, before recharging.

Nasa X Interstellar Red 3.721 watch

Space travel will always be cool, and we’re barely getting started. Watches have been around for hundreds of years and will always be cool. Why not combine the two and get a watch with actual pieces of space rock in it?

These NASA-approved timepieces have small pieces of a meteorite that came from Mars, the red planet. You can choose two automatic movements, a Sellita with a golden second hand, or a Miyota with a red second hand. The Sellita also comes in a titanium case, with a titanium bracelet as an option.

Cyberpunk mini alley

Want a dope decor piece to liven up your boring bookcase? This cyberpunk alley is *ahem* right up your alley. Put a tiny slice of a dystopian city on your shelf, so you can have neon whenever you want.

Just look at the awesome detail. A tiny arcade machine, a seedy-looking motel that probably charges by the hour, some glowing green stuff. Awesome.

These are just a small selection of the currently-available crowdfunding campaigns this month. We’ll be back next month with more crowdfunded tech, gadgets, and toys.

