The HPRT MT810 is a portable printer you can take anywhere

The need for a traditional printer has dwindled in today’s digital age. But there are still times when you need to print a quick document. And with many of us more mobile than over, it can be a good idea to have a printer that’s just as mobile.

That’s what HPRT is looking to deliver with its latest product. The HPRT MT810 is a completely mobile printer that you can fit in your backpack.

It prints in A4 size, the most common international paper standard, and uses thermal paper, so you don’t have to worry about ink. Thankfully, more printing options are available, and the length can be adjusted to as long as you’d like.

The MT810 is set to go on sale on Indiegogo on July 27. The printer will sell for $199, but the company is offering a 30 percent early bird discount to early backers, bringing the price to $139.

Is this printer right for you, and is it worth buying? Let’s see what it’s all about.

Compact design for completely wireless printing

The MT810 is designed to be a mobile printer that you can take almost everywhere. It contains a 2500mAh battery, so there’s no need for a dedicated power cord.

You just have to charge the printer occasionally after a few uses. However, the printer is capable of 140 prints on a single charge .

The printer itself is 280x95x50mm and weighs just a few pounds. It’s made of hard, glossy plastic and can easily fit in most backpacks or briefcases.

It comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable that you can use to print from a computer or to charge the printer’s built-in battery. But it’s best utilized as a Bluetooth device, not requiring any cables at all. And with Bluetooth 5.0 baked in, you can print things as far as ten meters away.

The MT810 uses an app from HPRT to print things from your iOS or Android mobile device. The app works pretty well, but it does require some permissions, including location, to use.

Thermal paper means no expensive ink for this portable printer

One of the nicest features of the HPRT MT810 printer is that uses thermal paper, which means you don’t have to bother with any ink. The printer uses heat to bring out ink that is already embedded in the paper. So if you have paper, you already have the ink.

It’s the same technology that is used in most receipt printers at retail stores. It’s a clever way for the company to minimize the bulk of the MT810 by not requiring an actual ink cartridge.

When you run out of paper, replacing it is pretty simple. You just pull out the old roll and place the plastic clips on your new roll. Then roll out a little paper tail, and you’re good to go. You can find replacement rolls online at places like Amazon or Walmart.

One thing that I think could be improved on the MT810 is how you cut the paper. Right now, there’s a small serrated blade-like device that you use to tear the paper off, similar to a cash register.

While it works decently, it’s pretty easy to mess up the edges of the paper using this method. I’d like to see HPRT add something that helped to cut the paper a little cleaner.

Limited to black and white printing

The inherent limit to thermal paper is that it doesn’t give the option to print in color. Because the ink is already embedded in the paper, you’re limited to printing in black.

The quality is perfectly acceptable in prints with just words on a white background. But you’ll be pretty severely limited when it comes to printing photos or graphics of any sort.

That being said, I was able to print a stylized picture of the MT810 printer on my black desk, and I think it looked pretty sweet. But you’ll definitely have problems printing pages that include various colors.

The MT810 lets you print stuff on the go

While it probably won’t replace a full-on printer for those that need it for more complex jobs, the MT810 fits a small niche pretty well.

If you frequently need printed documents but spend a lot of the time on the go, the MT810 could come in handy. You never have to worry about adding ink, and it’s completely wireless, so you don’t need any extra cables.

The only downside is that you just have to be careful when cutting the paper after a print. Otherwise, it won’t look very good.

The MT810 is launching July 27 on Indiegogo for $199, and you can snag an early bird discount of up to 30 percent off if you back the project early.

