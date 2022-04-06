Anker’s new 3D printer has a camera that watches for mistakes

Anker is well-known for its speedy charging products. Now it wants to be known for another speedy innovation, its first 3D printer. The AnkerMake M5 3D Printer is crowdfunding on Kickstarter right now, with steep discounts for early adopters.

Anker is positioning its 3D printer as easier, and faster, to use than the competition. Anker is heavily promoting the basic print speed, which at 250 mm/s is over five times faster than the Prusa MK3S+’s “quality” setting. The company says this can reduce print times by up to 70-percent.

That’s huge if it works under real-world testing. 3D printing is a slow process, with thin layers of plastic deposited on every print layer. Anything that reduces that time will make it more accessible to hobbyists or more mainstream users.

Image: Anker

The biggest feature for me is the AI-powered camera. It can create a time-lapse video for you, ready for sharing on social media. It also enables you to monitor your print from anywhere as your video doorbell does for your house.

It’ll even watch over your print for you, and eventually, send you notifications if it detects an issue.

You can get the AnkerMake M5 3D printer for $499 right now on Kickstarter, a 34-percent discount off the eventual price.

We should also give our usual warning about crowdfunding: You’re pledging to help create a product, that could be delayed, or even canceled in some cases.

That’s pretty rare these days, but it bears mentioning. Anker isn’t exactly a tiny startup, so chances are you’ll get your printer.

