Anker’s new GaN chargers and power banks deliver a ton of power

Anker has been at the forefront of Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging since 2018. Their new range covers everything from power bricks to sockets, and everything is contained in slimline cases.

That means you can get up to 150W total from a power brick that’s not much bigger than the one you use with your phone. With 100W maximum per port, you can’t quite power gaming laptops, but everything up to the biggest MacBook Pros is fair game.

The other cool thing about GaN is that it’s more efficient, so you lose less energy as heat. Anker calls its take on the technology GaNPrime, which has some neat tricks.

When charging two or more devices simultaneously, the charger knows which one has the lowest charge level and routes more power to that one even if you’re plugged into a device with higher power needs, like your laptop.

If you are in need of some new chargers for your devices, check out the new range from Anker below.

Anker 747 (150W, $110) GaNPrime charger

Image: KnowTechie

The $110 flagship charger from Anker’s new range is the 747 GaNPrime. It’s 38% smaller than the 140W MacBook Pro charger, which is nice. The annoying thing is that the Apple charger can put a full 150W from a single port, while the Anker one is limited to 100W.

Maybe the next round of GaNPrime chargers can handle the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but this one is great for anything smaller.

Anker 735 (65W, $60) and 737 (120W, $95) GaNPrime chargers

Image: KnowTechie

If all you need to charge on the go is multiple devices smaller than a laptop, Anker has you covered. The Anker 735 and 737 GaNPrime chargers have two USB-C and a single USB-A port.

For $60, the Anker 735 gives you 65W total charging output, while the $95 Anker 737 has 120W total output, including 100W from one of the USB-C ports.

Anker 615 (65W, $70) USB GaNPrime power strip

Image: KnowTechie

Anker has the 615 power strip if you want to be able to plug things in away from the socket. With 65W total charging output, you get two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a pair of AC outlets.

More ports would be great, but it’s still a solid option for users with only a handful of things that need fast charging.

Anker 733 (65W, $100) GaNPrime Power Bank

Image: KnowTechie

The 733 power bank meshes a 65W charger with a 10,000 mAh battery bank. That’s perfect for keeping your laptop topped up when you’re away from the wall, and the integral battery will charge back up fast once you plug it back in.

Anker 727 (100W, $95) GaNPrime charging station

Image: KnowTechie

The 727 charging station puts GaN on your desk, with two AC sockets, two USB-C ports with a 100W max output, and two USB-A ports. That flat surface looks suspiciously like a wireless charging pad, but it seems Anker hasn’t added one this time. Instead, the LED ring shows you how fast your USB ports are charging.

When can you get the Anker GaNPrime chargers?

Most of the range will be on sale today from Anker.com or Amazon.com. The Anker 747 charger and Anker 733 power bank are available to pre-order, with shipping in Q3.

If you have been looking for fast charging from a reputable company, Anker is well-known in the space and one of these new GaN chargers should fit your needs well.

