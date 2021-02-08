There’s now a 3D-printed house on the market and it can be yours for $299K

Maybe you’ve heard of 3D printing, but thought it was only for throwaway novelty items or specialized medical devices. Well, your next house might be 3D printed, if this New York-based company has anything to do with it.

The company, SQ4D, just listed what they bill as “the first 3D printed home in the United States” on Zillow, with a $299K asking price. For that price, you get 1,500 square feet of interior, 750 square feet of garage, and a quarter acre of land. The house has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is open-plan, but what you’re really buying isn’t a home, it’s a piece of history.

Instead of traditional, wood-frame construction, SQ4D’s 3D printed concrete homes are half the cost to build, and are ten times faster. That’s pretty impressive, and the lack of wood frame is also good for our forests.

What’s not so great, is that the concrete industry is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide. Still, it’s a trade-off, and the longer lifespan of concrete buildings might be more environmentally friendly than traditional methods.

Will this fix the housing crisis in the United States? Maybe, but I’m not so sure that continuing the unsustainable push to the suburbs is the way to go. Building low-cost, multi-family buildings in an urban setting might, where the infrastructure to support their needs already exists.

