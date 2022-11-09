Deals
Save more than $60 on this Creality 3D printer
This 3D printer is easy to set up and use and it’ll be hard to beat this kind of discount.
Getting a quality 3D printer doesn’t have to break the bank and we’re here to prove that.
Creality is offering up a major discount for its 3D Ender-3 Pro High 3D printer. You can save more than $60 off the original $212.99 price tag for a limited time.
From now until November 30, you can get this 3D printer for just $149.99. Here’s everything you need to know about this deal.
Creality 3D Ender-3 Pro High 3D printer
So what is the Creality 3D Ender-3 Pro High 3D printer all about? First, it’s billed as a DIY kit, making it incredibly user-friendly to those who may not be comfortable with 3D printers yet.
It has a printing size of 220x220x250mm, allowing you to print objects of several shapes and sizes.
The Creality 3D Ender-3 Pro High is a great option for home and classroom use. It provides a great entry to the world of 3D printing and you can’t argue with the price.
At just $149.99, you’ll save a total of $63 off the original price of the printer. But hurry because the deal ends after November 30.
Creality 3D Ender-3 Pro High 3D printer
The Creality 3D Ender-3 Pro High is a fantastic entry into the world of 3D printing. It allows for a wide range of printing sizes and is easy to set up and use.
