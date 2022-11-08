This WiFi digital picture frame is down to an incredible $60

It’s no secret: a good digital picture frame isn’t cheap. But if you’re reading this, you’re one step closer to grabbing one at a considerable discount.

For a limited time, Pastigio is blowing out its 10.1-inch WiFi digital picture frame at just $60 each. To get the discount, clip the 5% on-site coupon and enter promo code 20IUOOJW at checkout.

This digital picture frame typically sells for $130, saving you 40% off the usual asking price. But act fast; this offer is valid through November 20. Here’s everything you need to know.

Verified Pastigio WiFi Digital Picture Frame

To get the discount, clip the 5% on-site coupon and enter promo code 20IUOOJW at checkout. Offer valid through November 20. To get the discount, clip the 5% on-site coupon and enter promo codeat checkout. Offer valid through November 20. Rating $60 at Amazon On-Going Offer

So, what does $60 get you? This modern and sophisticated digital picture frame allows you to share memories with family and friends easily.

It’s beautifully crafted in a wooden picture frame and features a 5-inch LCD touchscreen display that displays photos in 1080p HD resolution.

In addition, this picture frame doubles as a smart hub. In other words, it can display the time and weather and even play music from its built-in speakers.

Not bad for $60, right? If this sounds like your cup of tea, jump on this sooner than later, as the deal expires on November 20. Clip the 5% on-site coupon and enter promo code 20IUOOJW at checkout.

Deals Pastigio WiFi Digital Picture Frame The Pastigio HD WiFi Picture Frame is a fantastic addition to any room. Its beautiful, colorful display and wood-toned frame complement any decor, and its numerous features make it more than just a picture frame. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.