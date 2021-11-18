Best Buy has these $200 Sennheiser headphones down to an incredible $90 right now

Alright, this is kind of hard to believe, but right now, Best Buy has these very excellent Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-canceling headphones down to an insane $90. They typically sell for $200. So that’s a $110 discount, which is absolutely insane.

Sennheiser makes really good headphones. Like, really good. These puppies offer up to 30-hours of battery life, superior sound quality with deep dynamic bass, active noise canceling, and advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology. This is just the tip of the iceberg, more product features can be found here.

Listen, being able to scoop up a $200 pair of Sennheiser headphones for just $90 is an opportunity you don’t want to pass up. Audiophiles love this brand, and we’re sure you will too. So don’t hesitate to jump on this deal; this is by far one of the best we’ve seen to date. Click the button below for more details.

