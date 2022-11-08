These Black Friday deals drop the Galaxy S22’s price to $750

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has been out for almost a year now. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much change in pricing, and discounts have been rare.

To make up for it, Samsung and Best Buy are knocking 25% off the usual asking price, bringing the 128GB Galaxy S22 down to $749.99. This phone typically sells for $999.99.

Note that this is a limited-time offer, and these discounts are valid through November 19. After that, the discount expires.

Verified Staff Pick Samsung Galaxy S22

For a limited time, get the Galaxy S22 for $749.99. That’s 25% in savings. Offer valid through November 19. Rating $749.99 at Samsung On-Going Offer

Verified Staff Pick Samsung Galaxy S22

For a limited time, get the Galaxy S22 for $749.99. That’s 25% in savings. Offer valid through November 19. Rating $749.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

The latest iterations of Samsung’s flagship device, the Galaxy S22, improve on last year’s devices while remaining at the same price.

The particular S22 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features a triple-lens camera array, a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12-MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

We could describe all its features, but if you want to dig deeper, check out Best Buy and Samsung’s offers on their respective pages. The clock is ticking, don’t miss out.

Deals Samsung Galaxy S22 Now is the time to pull the trigger on a new Samsung Galaxy S22. Black Friday prices are here, so take advantage of them while you can. Offer valid through November 19. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.