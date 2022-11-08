Deals
These Black Friday deals drop the Galaxy S22’s price to $750
Black Friday prices are here, so take advantage of them while you can. Offer valid through November 19.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has been out for almost a year now. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much change in pricing, and discounts have been rare.
To make up for it, Samsung and Best Buy are knocking 25% off the usual asking price, bringing the 128GB Galaxy S22 down to $749.99. This phone typically sells for $999.99.
Note that this is a limited-time offer, and these discounts are valid through November 19. After that, the discount expires.
For a limited time, get the Galaxy S22 for $749.99. That’s 25% in savings. Offer valid through November 19.
For a limited time, get the Galaxy S22 for $749.99. That’s 25% in savings. Offer valid through November 19.
The latest iterations of Samsung’s flagship device, the Galaxy S22, improve on last year’s devices while remaining at the same price.
The particular S22 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features a triple-lens camera array, a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12-MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
We could describe all its features, but if you want to dig deeper, check out Best Buy and Samsung’s offers on their respective pages. The clock is ticking, don’t miss out.
Samsung Galaxy S22
Now is the time to pull the trigger on a new Samsung Galaxy S22. Black Friday prices are here, so take advantage of them while you can. Offer valid through November 19.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- This WiFi digital picture frame is down to an incredible $60
- Apple Watch 8 cellular models are at an all-time Amazon low
- Crash this drone as much as you want, it will only set you back $49
- This portable monitor is down to an all-time Amazon low, now $125
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.