Can these smart glasses finally replace your laptop?

What if you could carry your computer around in your pocket, complete with six screens? No, we’re not talking about some weird smartphone, we’re talking about the Nimo smart glasses. They’re a mini-PC for your face, and we’re all for it.

See, the future of work might involve having your computer wherever you are, instead of the other way around. Nimo’s take is to float your computer screens in the air in front of you, removing all of that bulky hardware.

The smart glasses run a modified version of Android, with up to six screens in the virtual equivalent of a 45- to 50-inch screen. They’re created from two 720p displays in the glasses that are powered by the Snapdragon XR1 processor.

Internal batteries give you about 2.5 hours of use, with a carrying case that can recharge it while stowed.





That processor is plenty powerful enough for VR, but Nimo has set its sights on a different task. Instead of powering games, they want to power desktop use.

Think spreadsheets, word processing, and the occasional movie. There are no cameras to power, no depth sensors, and not even any speakers.

Instead of lugging your laptop around, they want you to carry Nimo smart glasses, your headphones, a Bluetooth keyboard, and a mouse. That’s got to be a lighter load for your shoulders, right?

The company is also touting the privacy aspect of its smart glasses. Think about it, if your screens are on the inside of your glasses, how can anyone peep over your shoulder? Perfect for sensitive company documents while you’re traveling.

If that sounds exciting, you can reserve your pair on the Nimo Planet website for $19. The eventual full price will be $799.

