These smart glasses help blind people experience the world around them

Envision is an innovative AI solution that aims to help the visually impaired navigate through daily life. Today, the company has revealed some impressive updates to its smart glasses and mobile app.

Developed in 2017, Envision is a mobile app specifically for the visually impaired. Using a phone’s camera, Envision utilizes its proprietary AI to assist the visually impaired with many tasks.

Envision can take a snapshot of any piece of text or writing and automatically translate it to more than 60 languages. The app also has facial recognition so users can identify people around them.

But where Envision’s passion really lies is in its smart glasses. The company developed Envision glasses using Google Glass’s Enterprise Edition. The glasses feature an 8-MP camera that can accurately describe a user’s current setting or scan and interpret entire documents.

Envision has brought its glasses to the CSUN Conference 2022, where they made their initial debut two years ago. This year, the company is introducing some new and improved technologies to its AI.

Envision’s smart glasses get some significant improvements

Karthik Kannan, co-founder of Envision says “Our mission is to improve the lives of the world’s two billion people who are blind or visually impaired by providing them with life-changing assistive technologies, products, and services.”

As part of that continuing mission, the company has introduced several improvements to its product at CSUN 2022.

Firstly, Envision has updated its smart glasses with document guidance for accurate capture. The update provides verbal guidance for positioning a document so the glasses can capture the entire document in one shot.

Additionally, there’s new layout detection that gives detailed guidance on the layout of text that is being read. It recognizes things like headers and photo captions to provide a more encompassing reading experience.

Image: KnowTechie

Envision has also added four new languages to its offline language library and improved its image capture and interpretation accuracy using tens of millions of data points.

And, Envision now has third-party app support. Its initial third-party app partner is Cash Reader, which can recognize and interpret more than 100 currencies.

Finally, the company has improved its innovative Ally features. The Ally feature lets users make private video chat call with trusted contacts who can help them visualize their surroundings.

The feature has been optimized to provide better quality video on both WiFi and mobile network connections.

This app has the potential to change lives

Image: Envision

Envision’s app and smart glasses are innovative solutions that have the potential to change the lives of visually impaired individuals. And with the company’s AI constantly working, Envision will only get better over time.

You can pick up a pair of Envision’s smart glasses from the company’s website or through its global network of distributors, starting at $3,500.

And the Envision mobile app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The app offers a one-year subscription for $19 or a lifetime subscription for $99.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: