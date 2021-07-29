Mark Zuckerberg confirms Facebook’s next hardware release will be Ray-Ban smart glasses

In an effort to know even more about your life, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg confirmed during an earnings call this week that the company’s next major hardware release will be a pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Very little is known about the glasses. We know they are being made in partnership with Ray-Ban and EssilorLuxottica, a “leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.”

Zuck says the glasses can do some “pretty neat things,” but did not expand on that. As The Verge reports, Facebook has previously stated that the glasses will not have an integrated display, which throws AR capabilities out the window.

So, then, what should we expect? My money is on some sort of smart assistant and possibly the ability to take pictures and videos with the glasses, which could then be uploaded to Facebook and Instagram through either a new app or the existing apps.

This would make sense, as it was previously reported that Facebook was considering facial recognition for its first pair of smart glasses.

There might also be call functionality, as well, but would that only be through Messenger, or would it be opened to traditional voice calls, as well? We’ll have to wait and see.

As for when these smart glasses will come out, it’s still not clear, but previous reports point to a 2021 release from Facebook.

