Facebook spent over $20 million protecting Mark Zuckerberg in 2020

It makes sense that high-profile figures have to spend a good amount of money on security every year, but I don’t think any of us were prepared for this number: Facebook spent a whopping $23.4 million on security for Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 alone.

A new report from Protocol details the ridiculous amounts of money that are spent on security for high-profile tech executives. Of the $46 million spent on those 11 executives in 2020, Mark Zuckerberg was by far the most protected, eating up more than half of that overall number.

2020’s security spending on Zuckerberg represents a pretty substantial increase from the $20.4 million spent on his security in 2019. The company has attributed this increase in spending to COVID protocols as well as additional protection for the company’s co-founder during the 2020 presidential election.

Facebook established itself as the company that spends the most on security out of all the companies on this list. In addition to Zuckerberg’s massive $23.4 million protection bill, the company’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, comes in at number two, with more than $7 million spent for security in 2020.

As a comparison for these numbers, Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, spent only $1.6 million on security. This means that Facebook spends around 15 times as much on protecting Mark Zuckerberg than Amazon spends on Bezos.

This is a very interesting comparison, considering both of those names are somewhat synonymous with the companies they founded. Negative user sentiment towards a company can easily transfer to the face of the company, which is why so much is spent to protect these individuals.

Still, Facebook’s spending to protect Mark Zuckerberg is astounding and just goes to show how difficult it is to maintain a sense of security when you are a somewhat polarizing figure.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: