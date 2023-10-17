Connect with us

Netflix expands game streaming beta to the United States

The US rollout will be a limited beta test with only two games available – Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.
A red logo with intricate graphics and design on the screenshot.
Image: Unsplash

Netflix, the streaming giant that’s been your go-to for countless binge-watching marathons, is now leveling up its game…literally.

The company announced in a blog post that it’s expanding its game streaming beta to the United States, making your Netflix subscription even more of a steal.

Initially, Netflix’s gaming feature was an exclusive club, open only to our friends in Canada and the UK. But now, they’re expanding the fun to the land of the free. It seems like Netflix decided that sharing is caring, after all.

But don’t get too excited just yet; the US rollout will be a limited beta test with only two games available – Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

The image is displaying a selection of netflix video games and related content for viewers to watch or play.
Image: Netflix

To get in on the action, you’ll need to download Netflix’s special controller app to pair your iPhone or Android device with your TV.

And for the old-school gamers out there, these games will also be playable via mouse and keyboard on web browsers.

Netflix has been steadily adding to its gaming catalog, turning its platform into a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs. And the best part? They’re not stopping anytime soon.

Netflix plans to develop games based on popular original shows like Squid Game, Wednesday, and Black Mirror. They’ve even held discussions about licensing a title from the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

