Connect with us

News

Paramount+ overtakes Apple TV+ in streaming wars

And Prime Video is absolutely crushing it. Who would have thought.

streaming platforms on tv
Image: KnowTechie

In Q1 of 2023, the streaming landscape saw some notable shifts and heated competition.

According to JustWatch data, Prime Video’s dominance in the streaming market remains unshaken, while Netflix retains a firm grip on second place.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest streaming platform rankings:

  • Prime Video remains the reigning champion, holding onto its position as the largest streaming platform in the US.
  • Paramount+ makes a surprising leap, overtaking Apple TV+ and cementing its place among the top contenders.
  • Disney+ and HBO Max are neck and neck for third place, with Disney+ facing a potential slide after losing subscribers in Q1.
Prime Video22%
Netflix21%
Disney+15%
HBO Max14%
Hulu11%
Paramount+7
Apple TV+6

However, the real story is Paramount+’s surge, which has left Apple TV+ in its wake after a strong earnings quarter.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is feeling the heat as it dropped the most subscribers since January. This decline threatens its position, potentially allowing HBO Max to snatch third place in the near future.

This image shows the market share of different streaming services in the United States from January to March 2023. Full Text: Market share development: January-March 2023 Streaming Charts 30% 20% 10% Source: JustWatch.com - Measured interest in SVOD services in the United States from 01/01/-03/31/23 on JustWatch. 0% Jan prime video Feb Mar NETFLIX Jan Feb Mar Jan Disney+ Feb Mar HBOmax Jan Feb Mar hulu Jan Feb Mar Paramount+ Jan Feb Mar JustWatch THE STREAMING GUIDE United States Jan tv+ Feb Mar Jan Other Feb Mar
Image: JustWatch

In summary:

  • Prime Video: #1 in the US streaming market
  • Netflix: A strong second
  • Disney+ vs. HBO Max: A tight race for third
  • Paramount+: Overtakes Apple TV+ and gains traction

Seeing how these platforms adapt to maintain or gain market share will be interesting as the streaming wars continue. However, all it takes is for one of them to increase their prices, as that’s always certain to throw a wrench in the gears.

With Paramount+ making waves and Disney+ faltering, the future of streaming is anything but predictable.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

A red logo with a symbol and text in a bold font is prominently featured in a graphic design screenshot.
Flipboard

More in News