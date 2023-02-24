YouTube now lets creators dub videos in other languages

One of YouTube’s latest features aims to bring content to a wider range of viewers thanks to the ability to dub videos in different languages.

Revealed in an interview with MrBeast on YouTube’s blog page, the latest feature on the video platform allows creators to dub their videos.

The company has been testing this feature out with a handful of creators, including MrBeast, over the last year. In that testing, nearly 3,500 multi-language videos were uploaded in more than 40 languages.

Additionally, around 15 percent of the views on those videos came from viewers watching in a different language than the original video.

Now, the feature is rolling out more broadly to other creators on the platform.

YouTube built the technology to allow users to add multiple audio tracks to their videos, but the creator is responsible for providing the tracks themselves.

To add different audio dubs to a video, a creator can upload the files in the Subtitles Editor. Then, viewers can check a video’s settings and see what languages are available.

Need closed captions on YouTube? YouTube’s closed captions aren’t perfect, but they can be a huge help for many people. Here’s how to turn on closed captions on YouTube

This is a major update that should help the platform, creators, and viewers. Now, creators like MrBeast won’t have to have multiple channels for different languages.

Additionally, YouTube is able to serve an even wider audience, bringing the site’s wide range of content to viewers of different languages.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: