Paramount+ is getting a price hike in 2023

Paramount+ is one of the countless streaming services available, and now, subscribers can expect a price increase in 2023.

During a conference call with analysts (h/t Variety), Paramount Global confirmed that subscription prices were being raised. This will happen in Q3 of 2023, but no definitive timeline was provided.

When the increase occurs, US users can expect to pay $11.99 for the Paramount+ Premium tier. At present, that runs customers $9.99 a month.

However, it’s not all bad news, as that price increase will also bring Showtime content, which is a decent bonus.

The current Showtime bundles for Paramount+ (Screenshot: KnowTechie)

There is already a Paramount+ Showtime bundle available that costs $14.99 a month. So, if you are already subscribed to that, it looks like you’ll actually be getting a discount.

Additionally, the Paramount+ Essential tier (which includes ads) will rise to $5.99 from $4.99.

Again, there is no firm date on the price increase, but it is expected in Q3 (July through September) of 2023.

