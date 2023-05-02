This promo code gets you a free month of Paramount Plus

Like free content? If that’s ringing off any bells, Paramount Plus is offering a whole month free to new subscribers, and it’s all in celebration of their brand new series, Fatal Attraction.

Just use the code FATALATTRACTION when signing up, and you’ll extend the standard one-week trial to an entire month of streaming goodness. This offer is available now through May 27.

With Paramount Plus, you’ll have access to a treasure trove of TV shows, movies, and live sports, including the highly anticipated Fatal Attraction series.

Paramount Plus - 1 Month Free 4.0 Paramount Plus is a must-have streaming service for those who crave a diverse and engaging entertainment experience. With an impressive catalog of iconic TV shows, blockbuster movies, and live sports, this platform has something for everyone.

The FATALATTRACTION code works for both the Essential and Premium subscription plans, so you can pick the one that’s right for you.

The $5-per-month Essential plan serves up Paramount Plus shows and movies with limited commercials, NFL on CBS, top soccer games, and CBS live news.

Meanwhile, the $10-per-month Premium plan delivers an ad-free experience (except for live TV), more sports action, local CBS channels, and the option to download shows and movies.

Just remember that after your trial, your subscription will auto-renew at the regular price unless canceled.

As an added bonus, the promo code also works with the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle. That means you can snatch up a free month of both streaming services.

Just remember, if you don’t cancel before the trial ends, you’ll be charged the bundle price (starting at $12 per month) on your renewal date. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this deal while it lasts.

What We Like: Extensive Content Library: Paramount Plus offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and live sports, including iconic series, fan-favorite films, and exclusive originals, ensuring endless entertainment options for subscribers.

Live Sports and News: Stay updated with live sports events like NFL on CBS and top soccer games, as well as real-time news coverage from CBS live news, making Paramount Plus a one-stop destination for both entertainment and current events.

Live Sports and News: Stay updated with live sports events like NFL on CBS and top soccer games, as well as real-time news coverage from CBS live news, making Paramount Plus a one-stop destination for both entertainment and current events.

Easy Cancellation: Enjoy the freedom to cancel your subscription anytime without any hassle, giving you the flexibility to explore the platform during the free trial without the worry of being locked into a long-term commitment. Promo Code: FATALATTRACTION

