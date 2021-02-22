Netflix will now automatically download content it thinks you’ll like

Netflix continues to push new features to its streaming app, and the latest one, called Downloads for You, will automatically download content it thinks you want to watch based on your viewing habits.

The company notes that its entire catalog of content will be available through this, and not just original shows and movies. There are some limitations due to licensing, however.

Downloads for You will be available in the Downloads section of the app and users will need to turn the feature on. Netflix offers three options for space allocation – 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB.

Image: Netflix

Then, when on WiFi, Netflix will automatically start downloading content it thinks you’ll like. Usually, this will be the first couple episodes of a show. You can delete them at any time.

Obviously, this feature could be a benefit to many people, but it could be especially nice for those in places where fast internet is not always readily available.

According to the Netflix Help page, the feature is rolling out now on Android phones worldwide, with an iOS release expected later this year.

