Apple TV+ is now on Chromecast with Google TV

I recently bought a new Chromecast with Google TV, and one of the first things I asked myself when first launching it: “uh, where’s Apple TV+?” It turns out Chromecast wasn’t supporting it at the time, which was kind of lame. Well, that’s all changing as the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now globally available on the new Chromecast with Google TV.

The app will work like the Apple TV app found on other devices. Users will be able to watch their favorite Apple TV originals all in one place, and they’ll even get Google’s TV aggregation treatment too. On top of that, users can access movies and TV shows they purchased from their iTunes library, as well as any channels they’re already subscribed to. That’s really cool.

The gist of it is you get to watch Apple content on a Google streaming device. That’s it. Google says the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL, with a plan to roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the next coming months.

