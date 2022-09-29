Amazon’s new Fire TVs feature a better picture for less cash

Amazon added two new higher-end QLED Fire TVs to its range yesterday. The Omni QLED TVs are available in sizes of 65-inch for $800 and 75-inch for $1,100.

The 4K TVs use QLED as their panel technology, which should mean better color accuracy and contrast to the budget-focused end of Amazon’s Fire TV range.

That panel technology uses quantum dot film over the backlit panel to create richer color than is possible normally.

The new TVs also feature “up to” 96 local dimming zones, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Dolby Vision IQ. They also have support for HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+ Gaming.

A new trick that the rest of the Fire TV range doesn’t have is made possible by new sensors for ambient light and presence. The TV knows when you’re not around to watch it and can display artwork at those times if you should choose to.

That’s cool and a feature typically found on much more expensive TV sets, like Samsung’s Frame TV series. You can also opt to have Alexa widgets displayed, turning your smart TV into a sizeable smart display.

The ambient light sensor also optimizes the brightness of whatever you’re watching. That should mean better watchability throughout the day.

Amazon has included three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.1 with eARC. The Omni range also has Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and microphones, so you can ask Alexa to control the TV anytime. You can disable the microphones if you prefer.

Preorders are live at Amazon, with an October 27 release date. Best Buy also carries Fire TV models, although they don’t appear to have a preorder page up yet.

