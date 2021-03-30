Televisions have come a long way over the last few years. With more and more people cutting the proverbial cable in favor of streaming services, the smart TV has adapted to allow for different options when it comes to watching your favorite shows and movies. With various devices capable of streaming, like video game consoles or Roku streaming sticks, it can be a little confusing when trying to figure out which TV is the best for you. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

There are many things to consider when looking for a new smart TV in 2021. You’ll need to consider things like what definition or frame rate you’re looking for. The location where your television will be is also a big factor when determining how big your TV should be.

Let’s crack straight into it.

What to consider when looking for a Smart TV

There are many options available today when it comes to smart TVs, and most of them are very capable. However, there are some TVs that excel in certain aspects. Here, we will cover some of the most important things to consider when looking for a new Smart TV, and we’ll give a few of the best options available today.

QLED vs. LED vs. OLED

One of the most important things to consider when choosing a television is what kind of screen you want. The three main options available today are LED, QLED, and OLED. LED and QLED TVs are essentially the same, with LCD panels being lit by an LED backlight. The only difference between the two is that QLED TVs have what is called a “quantum dot layer” that allows for a wider range of colors to be displayed.

OLED TVs are completely different. On an OLED display, each pixel is individually lit and can be turned off, allowing for better black coloration and wider viewing angles. Because each pixel is individually lit, the picture doesn’t lose accuracy when viewed from the side.

While most people will be satisfied with an LED TV, some may prefer the options given by an OLED or QLED display. Here are a couple of OLED and QLED options to choose from:

Samsung Q80/Q80T QLED

The Samsung Q80/Q80T QLED TV is an amazing option with a QLED display that allows for a wider range of color options than your average LED screen. The Q80 series from Samsung is available in a 49″ all the way to an 85″, with a 4K display, making this line of televisions suitable for almost any space.

LG CX OLED

The CX OLED series from LG is a great OLED option. Like other OLED TVs, the CX series has a wide viewing angle, making it perfect for a theater room. The CX series also comes with a 4K 120-hertz display, making it a great TV for gamers looking for a sharper image while not losing out on performance.

Resolution and Framerate

Speaking of gamers, another thing to consider when buying a new smart TV is what kind of resolution and frame rate you are looking for. While most televisions today have 4K capabilities and that is usually enough for most consumers, there are actually a few 8K televisions available today. While it will probably still be a while before we see true 8K content, the higher resolution option may still be appealing to some users.

Frame rate is also something that is pretty important on a television, especially when it comes to gaming. Most television content can be perfectly enjoyed with a 60 hertz refresh rate, but gaming can look much smoother on a display with 120 hertz. Here are just a few options available at different resolutions and framerates:

Vizio P Series Quantum X 2020

The Vizio P Series Quantum X 2020 is a great 4K option with HDR viewing that allows for a wider range of colors and brightness. This series of smart TVs from Vizio comes in sizes 65 inches and up, making this line of smart TVs perfect for people looking to fill a large area with their TV.

Hisense H8G Quantum

The Hisense H8G Quantum series is a great 4K option for people looking for a more affordable option. While the H8G Quantum series may not keep up with more expensive options in terms of colors and brightness, it is still a great, 4K option at a much more affordable price than some of the major brands. Overall, this smart TV offers many of the same features found in more expensive smart TVs at a fraction of the price.

Samsung Q900T 8K QLED

The Samsung Q900T 8K QLED is on the opposite end of the spectrum. This smart TV is 8K enabled and is one of the absolute best options available for televisions today. The Q900T series is offered in 65″ and up, which is necessary to truly enjoy upscaled 8K content today. Though 8K is not available natively at this time, the Q900T series is set up for the future and will be ready for all upgrades that come along.

Sony X900H

In addition to the LG CX OLED mentioned above, the Sony X900H is a great smart TV for gamers. The X900H offers great picture quality, though its VA-type panel makes so that picture accuracy does diminish when viewing from the sides. However, the 4K 120-hertz display makes it the perfect option for the combination gamers and movie watchers.

Smart Capabilities

The last thing you need to consider when looking for a smart TV is the television’s “smart” capabilities. Most TVs nowadays come with a few apps, like Netflix and Amazon Video, but there’s no guarantee that a TV will have all of the apps that you need, and some may not allow for additional app downloads.

Additionally, some smart TVs have different capabilities. Whether you are looking for Amazon Alexa connectivity or some other type of integration, picking the right television can be difficult. Here are a couple of smart TV options with different smart capabilities:

Insignia Fire TV edition

The Insignia Fire TV Edition is a great smart TV that allows users to seamlessly switch from live television to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. This is all done with the Fire TV user interface, so users familiar with Fire TV will be comfortable with this affordable option from Insignia. It also comes with a hands-free remote that allows you to use your Amazon Echo to do things like change channels and increase volume with voice prompts.

TCL 5 series QLED Roku edition

The TCL 5 series is another great option that runs with a different user interface. This smart TV uses the Roku TV platform, which gives access to over 1,000 streaming channels. This TV has a QLED screen to allow for a wider viewing range, and it also supports voice prompts using third-party devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

So there you have it! These are a few of the best smart TVs available on the market today. No matter what your priorities are when deciding on a new television, there should be something on this list that fits everybody’s needs.

