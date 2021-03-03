If you managed to get an Xbox Series X, or PlayStation 5 ahead of all the bots and scalpers, you might be wanting to upgrade your TV to get the best out of your new console. Yes, you may already have a 4K TV, but most panels were 60Hz until recently, and HDMI 2.1 only released partway through last year.

Upgrading to a TV that natively supports 120Hz, HDMI 2.1, and something that supports Variable Refresh Rate tech will give you the best possible experience. You also want a good HDR gamut so that your TV is getting the best out of the visuals pushed to the screen.

Sure, we know it’s a lot to take in, so to help, here are our recommendations for the best TVs to pair with your new console.

Here are the best TVs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Series S

Whether you prefer Xbox or PlayStation, they’re both powered by pretty much the same hardware this generation. That makes your TV choices easier, as what works for one console should work just as well with the other. Let’s dive in, shall we?

LG CX OLED (from $1,500)

If you absolutely want the best gaming experience for your new console, you want one of LG’s OLED from the CX range. Whether it’s the smaller 48-inch or the massive 77-inch, you’ll get the best image quality around.

Image quality is only part of the equation for gaming, and the CX range doesn’t disappoint anywhere else. You get four HDMI 2.1 inputs, maxing out at 4K, 120 FPS, and you even get 1440p at 60 Hz or 120 Hz. Add FreeSync, VRR, and G-Sync compatibility to that list of features and your console games will be smooth as silk. Input lag is almost non-existent, and it’s got decent peak brightness for HDR content.

Samsung Q80/Q80T QLED (from $900)

If you’re not quite ready for the wallet hit that OLED brings, this LED panel from Samsung is the best gaming TV on the market. The 4K panel is 120 Hz, with HDMI 2.1 to get the most out of your console.

Using Game Mode drops the input lag to tiny levels, and it’s supposed to have HDMI forum VRR support, for buttery smooth frames. Make sure you get the 55-inch or larger, as the 49- and 50-inch models don’t have VRR and only have 60 Hz panels.

Vizio M7 Series Quantum 2020 (from $440)

Vizio built their brand on cheaper alternatives to the big brands, and the M7 Series is no different. It’s only a 60 Hz panel, but it’s half the price of the alternatives and still gives you FreeSync and VRR support.

The panel also has a decent response time, and can improve images in motion with black frame insertion, a feature usually found on more expensive sets. Input lag is low, and even turning HDR on doesn’t increase it much. Oh, and it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, with an excellent contrast ratio.

Hisense H8G (from $430)

The H8G range has one advantage over many of the sets in this list, a much brighter panel. That’s a bonus if your gaming room is well-lit or if you do most of your gaming during the day.

Add low input lag, HDR, and a low response rate panel, and the H8G is well worth checking out. You don’t get FreeSync or VRR, so keep that in mind.

Samsung Q70/Q70T QLED (from $850)

Want a great Samsung LED with a couple hundred bucks in your pocket for some new games? Check out the Q70 QLED which might not have the “Ultra Viewing Angle” of the Q80 range but sacrificing that gives you a better contrast ratio.

You still get HDMI 2.1, FreeSync, VRR, G-Sync compatibility, and a 120 Hz panel, everything on your wish list for your new console. Low input lag is also a feature, and decent HDR, even if it won’t get bright enough to make highlights pop.

Sony X900H (from $1,000)

If you still want one of the big brands but also like saving money, check out the Sony X900H. It’s got a great contrast ratio, low input lag, quick panel response, and HDMI 2.1 for that sweet 4K, 120 FPS content.

One thing to mention, it doesn’t have VRR support, so it might be better paired to the PlayStation 5 which also doesn’t have VRR support.

Samsung Q800T QLED (from $1,998)

If you want an 8K panel, there aren’t that many options right now that won’t require a second mortgage. Enter the Q800T QLED (Q850T at Costco), which gives you an 8K panel for under $2K, and all the gaming features you want for your console.

You get FreeSync, VRR, black frame insertion, low input lag, and full-array local dimming. It’s also got impressive peak brightness for HDR content, which will also help with glare reduction or if you’re playing in a well-lit room.

TCL 55″ Class 6-Series QLED Roku Smart TV (from $700)

TCL might not be the first brand you think of when looking for a gaming TV, but hear us out. For the money, you get mini-LED backlighting, QLED for a wide color gamut, and enough peak brightness to take advantage of HDR content.

You also get VRR support, and it might work with FreeSync, if you’re lucky. You also get the Roku operating system powering the smart functionality, giving you one of the better smart platforms if you don’t want to use your console to stream content.

Vizio 55″ Class 4K OLED Smart TV (from $1,200)

Under $1,200 for a 55-inch OLED is nothing to sniff at, and you get a great picture quality and some clutch gaming features to round out the package here. The panel is 120 Hz, it’s got amazing contrast and black uniformity, as with all OLED, but you do miss out on high-brightness for making HDR highlights pop.

The Vizio OLED also has a ultra-low response rate, low input lag, and is advertised as having VRR support. Rtings found that wasn’t working correctly, bringing screen tearing, but maybe Vizio can fix that with a firmware update.

LG NANO90 (from $897)

The only IPS panel in this list, the Nano90 from LG ticks most of the boxes for gaming content. It’s got low input lag, a 120 Hz panel, VRR to reduce tearing, and great response time, but it’s let down by low contrast and iffy black conformity.

You do get HDMI 2.1 on two of the four ports, and support for 4K content at 120 FPS, so your consoles will be happy.

So there you have it, these are some of the best TVs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/Series S. Sure, there’s plenty more to pick from, but we feel the options on this list should get you on your way. If there’s anything we missed, feel free to drop us a line in the comment section below.

