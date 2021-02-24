The Oculus Quest 2 has launched and with that comes a relatively familiar way to enjoy VR gaming. Released in October of 2020, the newest version of the Oculus Quest is in many ways similar to its predecessor. Its lightweight, battery-powered design allows for gaming without the intrusion of pesky wires.

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best options for beginners to get into VR gaming. There’s no need for a beefy computer setup to use the Quest 2. The standalone device comes in at a respectable $299 and can be set up to game in a matter of minutes. The 2-3 hour battery life will have you gaming uninterrupted for a good period of time.

This simplicity shouldn’t deter even the most veteran of VR gamers. The updated hardware inside of the Quest 2, along with its linking ability, allows for even the most resource-demanding titles to be enjoyed from the Oculus Quest 2.

The newest model in the Oculus Quest line comes with some decent hardware upgrades. Included in this is an upgrade to 6 gigabytes of RAM, an upgrade from 4 gigabytes in the original Quest. Additionally, the ability to run games at 90 Hz has allowed for more smooth and immersive gameplay. Oculus has also stepped their display game up, with a higher resolution screen showing images up to 50% sharper.

There are some pretty great games to experience on your new Oculus Quest 2

VR games are starting to finally take some shape. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen virtual reality go from a beta-like state to a full-fledged corner of the ever-growing video game market. Here are eight of the best VR games that you can try out on your new Oculus Quest 2.

Population: One

Population: One is VR’s first attempt at the popular battle royale genre. This first-person shooter game has what you expect from many other battle royale games. You dive in from the skies and hit the ground. From there, you loot up and try to find the best equipment you can to try and become the last person standing.

There are a few things that separate Population: One from its non-VR counterparts. In this game, you can climb just about anything. Whether it’s a rock or a skyscraper, if you can see it you can most likely climb it. This can lead to some interesting gunfights, with players and teams able to position themselves in places that other people may not think about.

Like some other battle royale games, such as Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone, players in Population: One has a glider on their back, allowing them to glide around from building tops. However, unlike those other games, Population: One lets you use your weapon while you are gliding around. This can lead to some really exciting action.

Superhot VR

Superhot VR is a great game for your Oculus Quest 2. Releasing in 2016, this game took our idea of a first-person shooter and put an entirely unique and intriguing spin on it. In Superhot VR, you get to run and gun your way through the very Matrix-like world. Everything is either a certain shade of gray or bright red, and bright red things want to kill you.

The thing that sets Superhot VRapart from other first-person shooters is that nothing and nobody moves as long as you are not moving. That means you can take a second to set up a tactical strategy to take out your enemies. Or you can take your time to find out where all of the house plants are so you can smash some heads that way. Either way, Superhot VR is a unique take on an FPS and definitely worth trying.

Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx was the surprise release from Valve early in 2020. While this is technically a SteamVR game, the link cord from Oculus allows for ease of access to VR games via a cord connected directly to your PC. Simply plug in your Oculus Quest 2 via that cord, and you’re good to go.

The newest release from Valve set in the Half-Life universe was a massive hit early last year. The game follows player character Alyx Vance and is set between the stories of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Humanity faces extinction at the hands of an alien threat known as the Combine.

Stunning visuals and intense storytelling have helped Half-Life: Alyx become a staple for SteamVR, and the game will certainly be a worthwhile experience on your Oculus Quest 2.

Beat Saber

Beat Saber is the flashy rhythm game from aptly named game studio Beat Games. In this game, you and your friends use blue and red sabers to take out different color blocks as they come across your screen, all while keeping in rhythm with the music in the background.

This game was originally released in May of 2018 and only included an original soundtrack of music to slash to. Since then, however, the developers have added a large assortment of popular music to their catalog. This means you can now listen to your favorite jams while slashing away at flying blocks on your Oculus Quest 2, kind of like a hands version of Dance Dance Revolution.

Topgolf with Pro Putt

Next on our list is Topgolf with Pro Putt. Many of you know about the Topgolf facilities, sports bar-like places where you can go and have a couple of drinks, with a golf driving range as part of the experience. Well, in Topgolf with Pro Putt, a VR golf game from Topgolf, you and a few friends can now use your Oculus Quest 2 to play a full round of virtual golf together.

With somewhat realistic physics coupled alongside a cartoony art style, Topgolf with Pro Putt doesn’t aim to be a golf simulator. Rather it looks to be a place where friends can get together and have some friendly competition playing a fun game together. It’s definitely worth checking out on your new Oculus Quest 2.

Moss

Moss is an adventure game from Polyarc. Originally released on Steam in February of 2018, Moss is an adventure-RPG centered on a mouse, Quill, who is tasked with saving her uncle from a fire-breathing snake. In this game, you get to control Quill and some aspects of the world around her. Maybe you can move a box to help her get up a platform or knock over a stick to make a bridge.

The game utilizes unique perspectives capable only through VR to help players immerse themselves into Quill’s story. That coupled with challenging puzzles and captivating combat opportunities make this game one that you must try on the Oculus Quest 2.

The Room VR

The Room VRis a strategic puzzle game where you must assist in solving a mysterious disappearance. Centered deep within The British Institute of Archaeology, players must work their way through confusing locations, explore various and sometimes dangerous gadgets, all while gathering clues on the disappearance of an esteemed archaeologist.

This game will be familiar to fans of The Room games from the past. Utilizing many aspects found in real-life escape rooms, this game aims to bring these kinds of exciting puzzles to VR, and it seems to be doing just that. The game is constantly changing, and the variety of puzzles should have you enjoying this game on your Oculus Quest 2 for some time to come.

No Man’s Sky VR

No Man’s Sky continues to have an incredible story. After a shaky start, the team at Hello Games continues to prove that this game has what it takes, and they are going to see it through. The game originally launched in August of 2016 and got full VR support in August of 2019. Since then, the developers have continued to support and update the game, making today’s version and the version at launch virtually incomparable.

No Man’s Sky by itself is a beautiful game, full of bright colors and rich life. This experience is only enhanced by utilizing the full 360-degree capabilities that you get from your Oculus Quest 2. Just remember, you’ll need that linking cable. And now, with the new Companion update, you can experience the game from the back of your freakishly tall, procedurally generated dinosaur. What a time to be alive.

So there you go. These are eight of the best games to try on your new Oculus Quest 2. VR is still very new, but it is exciting to see the attention that it’s getting. Hopefully, the VR gaming experience continues to evolve and become better at the same rate.

Have any thoughts on this? What are some of your favorite VR games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.