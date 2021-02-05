Apple’s upcoming VR/AR headset could set you back a staggering $3,000

VR and AR headsets are still far from “the norm” for people, and that’s with most of them being priced at under $1,000. Now, a new report from The Information sheds some light on Apple’s rumored VR/AR headset, including an eye-watering price tag.

Previous reports showed Apple’s headset was going to be a bit more pricey than current offerings, but I’m not sure anyone really expected to see a potential $3,000 price tag. Apple is obviously known for hiking up the prices on some of its products though, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.

Other interesting notes from the report include swappable bands on the headset, kind of like an Apple Watch, and mesh fabric, which The Verge notes is reminiscent of the HomePod.

Finally, when it comes to specs, the headset looks to be packed with tech. This includes AR and VR through over one dozen cameras, LiDAR, and 8K displays. There could also be eye-tracking in the unit, which when combined with the 8K displays, could provide an experience that is above any headset currently on the market.

The Information does note that this headset is probably just a stepping stone towards Apple’s ultimate goal, an AR unit that fits into the form factor of a standard pair of glasses. That idea, however, is still quite a ways off.

