There’s a good chance the Apple Car will be a driverless electric vehicle

The rumored Apple Car continues to dominate the news cycle, with many reports about who Apple will work with, when it will come out, and more. Now, however, a new report looks inside the car.

According to CNBC and “sources familiar with the matter,” the Apple Car will be fully autonomous, and production could start in 2024. The source still says Apple is looking to work with Hyundai-Kia to produce the car, but everything is still up in the air.

Meaning, Apple could pull out from this reported deal to work with another manufacturer if it feels a different one better aligns with its goals of a fully autonomous electric vehicle.

Some of it will come down to how Kia and Apple play this. Apple wants this to be a true “Apple Car” and not an electric vehicle from Kia with Apple parts in it. If Kia isn’t keen on that idea, Apple may start looking elsewhere for a manufacturing partner.

If Apple does decide to work with Hyundai-Kia on the vehicle, there is a good chance it will be produced in West Point, Georgia.

Anyways, yeah, more Apple Car news and rumors. Hopefully we get something official soon.

