Apple’s rumored headset will focus on VR and come with a hefty price tag

There have been talks of an Apple headset for quite some time now, but a new Bloomberg report looks to shed a bit more light on Apple’s latest product.

While everything about the headset is still very much “from those familiar with the matter,” the latest report does give us a better idea of what we could expect to see whenever it hits markets.

First off, it seems Apple might be using this first headset as a sort of trial run to gauge interest and see what people like and dislike about the unit. This is assumed because sources are saying Apple is planning “a more ambitious augmented reality product,” according to Bloomberg.

This unit could see a release as soon as 2022, but it could come with a hefty price tag. While many VR headsets run between $300 and $900, Apple’s offering is reportedly going to be more expensive. Could we see prices over $1,000? Possibly.

While the unit will focus on VR, there could be some cameras on the outside, allowing for minimal AR features that interact with the real world. It could also feature cloth straps in an effort to keep weight down. Bloomberg reports there also might be a fan in the unit, which is a bit surprising considering Apple’s push for fanless designs.

Finally, the headset is expected to be packed to the brim with tech and could include a chip that is even more powerful than the new M1 chip found in MacBooks.

Bloomberg reports that Apple isn’t exactly expecting this new offering to fly off shelves, but that is to be expected for such a niche product.

What do you think? Are you interested in an Apple headset? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

