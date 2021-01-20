Apple is extending its MacBook Pro Service Program for faulty backlighting

This week Apple extended its 13-inch MacBook Pro Display Backlight Service Program. As a result, the extended Service Program now covers eligible MacBooks for up to three years after the start of the program or five years after the purchase. One can use whichever is longer for reference. Initially, the program covered only four years after the purchase of the notebook.

iFixit discovered the uneven backlighting on some models of Macbook Pros, released between 2016 and 2017. The uneven backlight happened because of a much thinner flex cable that easily wore down after repeated opening and closing the lid.

At the time when it was discovered, news outlets referred to it as “Flexgate.”

Consequently, Apple started its 13-inch MacBook Pro Display Backlight Service Program in May of 2019. The list of eligible models includes MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports) and MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports).

Soon after the issue was discovered, Apple stopped using the faulty ribbon in its laptops. The company replaced the flex ribbon cable used to connect the display to a controller board under the Touch Bar with a 2 mm longer one. The 2mm longer flex cable is part of the Macbook Pro models made in 2018 and afterward. So far, there are no reports related to the newer and longer flex ribbon cable.

However, Apple’s troubles did not end with the extension of their repair program and replacing the flex cable in the newer models. A nationwide class-action lawsuit was introduced last year in which Apple was accused that it knew about the issue with the flex cable and willingly stayed quiet about it. Apple even removed comments made by consumers on its forum related to the defective flex cable. That was also part of the nationwide lawsuit.

The class-action claims that Apple violated several laws such as:

The Song – Beverly Consumer Warranty Act

The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act

Breach of implied warranty

Breach of express warranty

Fraudulent concealment

Unjust enrichment

Plaintiffs ask for the court to order Apple to pay for damages, court fees, acknowledge and declare all defective laptops, and several more relief measures.

