The latest Chromebook update brings a tab search feature and more

If you’re a Chromebook user, the latest feature update, Chrome OS 87, should be on its way to your device. The roll-out started last Thursday, bringing a number of enhancements that should make your daily use easier.

The biggest of these updates is the new Tab Search feature, which indexes the open tabs you have in all your windows, and lets you search to find them more easily.

The new circular drop-down icon in the top-right corner shows a list of every tab that’s open when you click on it. You can also use the search box to narrow down the list, handy for those who like to have huge numbers of tabs open at a time. You can also get to the list with Ctrl+Shift+A, if you prefer keyboard shortcuts.

Other new improvements include the battery level of connected Bluetooth accessories in the Settings and Quick Settings, 36 new backgrounds created by four artists, and an update to saving to Google Drive that now lets you rename the file and choose which folder to save it in.

Some minor tweaks in the update include updated language settings to make multilingual use easier, the Alt-Tab window switcher can now support mouse, touch screen, and stylus input, and some visual improvements when renaming Virtual Desks and Launcher folders.

If you don’t see the update on your Chromebook yet, it should be there in the next few days.

