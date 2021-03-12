The Samsung Galaxy S21 has released and many of you have already gotten your hands on it. There’s not a lot more exciting than opening up a fresh smartphone. On the other hand, if you’re like me, there’s nothing worse than having that shiny new piece of technology for less than a week before you scratch up the back or break the screen.

The Galaxy S21 series came out at a much more affordable price than its predecessors. The base version S21 was released at just under $800, which is $200 less than the S20 was at release. Even though these phones are a bit more affordable than in the past, keeping them free of blemishes can be a tough task.

Luckily, there are a lot of cases available that offer various levels of protection. Whether you’re just looking for some minor scratch protection, or you tend to drop your phone down the stairs like me, there’s a case out there for you.

Which case is best for you?

There are many different options available when it comes to cases. Different cases offer different levels of protection for your phone, so it can be difficult to decide which one is best for you. Luckily, I’ve combed through several options available with various levels of protection. Here, I’ll highlight some of the best Galaxy S21 cases available today.

OtterBox Symmetry

Image: KnowTechie

The OtterBox Symmetry is the perfect case to start our list. The Symmetry has been around for a while and the OtterBox name speaks for itself. This case has a sleek, one-piece design that fits well in your pockets and is available for all Galaxy S21 versions. It comes in black, teal, and pink, as well as having a clear option.

OtterBox is known as a leader in protection when it comes to smartphone cases, and the Symmetry is no different. Though it is not quite as secure as the massive Defender series from OtterBox, this case is tested against military standards for fall protection and gets it done nicely.

Nillkin CamShield

Image: KnowTechie

Next up on our list is an interesting take on cell phone protection. The Nillkin CamShield is another slim case that offers drop protection similar to the Symmetry mentioned above. However, what the Nillkin CamShield does differently is that it has a plastic protective shield that can slide over the Galaxy S21 camera when it is not in use.

This design protects your camera from scratches and is not generally found in a phone case. The Nillkin CamShield comes in three different colors and at the affordable price of around $16. It is available for all versions of the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra as well, so you can have maximum camera protection on any version of the phone.

Samsung LED Wallet Cover

Image: KnowTechie

The Samsung LED Wallet Cover case is another innovative design that will work with any version of the S21. This case has a fold-over screen protector that displays the time with little LED lights. It also has a slot for one card, like a driver’s license or debit card, making it useful as more than just a phone case.

In addition to providing protection, the cover on the case is actually touch-sensitive. This means you can do things like answer phone calls as well as other functions that can be added to the case. This case is perfect for Galaxy S21 users that are looking for a little more versatility in a phone case.

OtterBox Defender

Image: KnowTechie

As mentioned above, the OtterBox Defender Series is a beast. The Defender is a two-piece design that has a soft, foam insert that goes on the inside to protect your phone even farther from drops. This is the most protective case for the Galaxy S21 from OtterBox, being able to withstand 4 times as many drops as the military standard.

The Defender will work with any Galaxy S21 and comes with a case that can be clipped to your belt. This will actually come in handy because the Defender is a massive case that probably won’t fit in too many people’s pockets. However, if you tend to put your phone in some harmful situations, the Defender may be just about the best option out there for you.

X-Doria Raptic

Image: KnowTechie

The X-Doria Raptic case series has been around for a long time, and they are now available on all Galaxy S21 versions as well. These cases offer similar protection as premium brands like OtterBox at a slightly lower price range. They are a one-piece design with ergonomic rubber edges to help maintain grip in your hands.

The case is mostly clear, allowing you to see the stylish design of Samsung’s flagship phones, with a colorful accent around the edges. Sitting around $30, this case is a great choice for a more affordable, yet durable case for your Galaxy S21.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Image: KnowTechie

Don’t want to break the bank after already spending a lot on the phone itself? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case might be the case for you. These cases are completely clear, allowing you to show off your new S21 completely while still having some protection. However, there is a version with rubber pads on the sides for better grip while holding your phone.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is a great, low-budget case. The standard version sells for around $13 and for $2 more you can have a version with a stand on the back that makes watching videos on your phone so much better.

Case-Mate Pelican Voyager

The Case-Mate Pelican Voyager is the best of both worlds when it comes to phone cases. This case has a slick, transparent back that lets users show off the back of their phones. However, the sides have 4 layers of protection, giving this case great drop protection without becoming big and bulky.

This case is available for any version of the Galaxy S21 and also can come with a couple of design options on the back if clear is not your thing. Overall, this case offers great protection, claiming protection for your phone from falls up to 15 feet. I wouldn’t suggest testing that out though.

Samsung Rugged Protective Case

Image: KnowTechie

The Samsung Rugged Protective case is the company’s own attempt at making a heavy-duty protective case for the Galaxy S21. The case maintains a sleek, metallic look while also meeting and even exceeding military standards for drop protection.

This case from Samsung is a great choice for those of you looking for military-grade protection as well as a fashionable and polished design. Additionally, the Samsung Rugged Protective case comes with not one, but two kickstands. Using these kickstands, you can stand your phone up in either landscape or portrait mode. That’s a nice feature that’s not usually found in a phone case.

LifeProof Wake

Image: KnowTechie

The last case on our list is the LifeProof Wake. The LifeProof Wake is a phone case that is made completely out of recycled ocean plastics and is part of a mission to help clean up our oceans. It is a very minimal design, available in a few different colors and patterns.

Though this case isn’t the most protective case on our list, it does still offer some minor drop protection. However, the case is open at the bottom, so it’s protected mainly just from scratches. Still, this is a good case for someone with a passion for environmental efforts looking for a nice phone case.

These are nine of the best phone cases available for your Galaxy S21 today. Whether you are looking for some with minimal protection and a low-profile design, or you’re like me and need the most protection you can get for your new phone, there is something on this list for everybody.

