How to get free cell phone insurance

The best things in life are free. Or is it that nothing in life is free? Let’s meet in the middle and say that occasionally things are free, and sometimes they’re pretty good.

Our cell phones have become extensions of ourselves, facilitating easy communication and holding all of our deepest secrets.

When you lose or break your phone, it can feel as if you’ve lost or broken a part of yourself. While many of us insure our cars, our homes, and our lives, we may neglect to cover our treasured mobile devices.

Insurance, however, can be expensive—but not when you don’t have to pay for it. Let’s discuss how to insure your cell phone for free.

Get free cell phone insurance with a credit card

Image: KnowTechie

If you don’t want to pay your insurance company or cell phone provider to cover your device, you can sign up for a credit card that offers free coverage. You should, of course, only select a service that’s going to provide you with a clear advantage.

Most free insurance deals have fairly strict rules and requirements, so you should always read the fine print before agreeing to anything.

Here are some things to consider:

Most deals require you to pay your monthly cell phone bill using the provided credit card

Number of annual claims is limited

Maximum claim amounts vary between providers

Deductible amounts also vary

As with many insurance claims, evidence, such as police reports or other documentation, may be required

Credit card providers should list all relevant information in their terms and conditions. We’ll say it again: always read the fine print.

Which credit cards offer free cell phone insurance?

Image: Unsplash

Here are some of the credit cards that offer free cell phone protection:

We’ve listed some of the credit cards that offer free cell phone insurance, but other options do exist. Therefore, if none of the above deals suit your style, a little extra research may uncover the ideal alternative.

Is free cell phone insurance worth it?

If you already have a credit card, switching to a service that offers free cell phone insurance might make sense.

But if you’re not currently a credit card user, you’ll need to consider whether signing up is worthwhile. There’s no need to sell your soul if the reward isn’t worth the sacrifice.

We’ll say it one last time: always read the fine print.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: