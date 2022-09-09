LG Art Lab bringing NFTs to LG smart TVs

LG is bringing NFT support to its smart TVs. According to TheVerge, the LG Art Lab will open later this month, but first to US customers.

In March, Samsung partnered with Nifty Gateway allowing owners of its 2022 QLED and Neo QLED TV to browse, display, and interact with NFTs.

With this move, not only can you view your favorite JPEGs on your LG smart TV, but you can also now experience NFTs on the big screen.

Meet the new LG Art Lab

The LG Art Lab will allow owners of LG smart TVs in the US to buy, sell, and display NFTs on their smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or later.

The app is currently available for download. However, only the announcement for Barry X Ball’s upcoming drop on September 22 is currently viewable.

Thereafter, LG will be adding more works from different NFT artists monthly. To buy an NFT, you’ll need to purchase USDC, scan the QR code on the screen, then complete the transaction on the Wallypto app.

The LG Art Lab project is built on the Hedera network which is a blockchain alternative, on which LG also serves as a corporate governing member.

NFTs not going away anytime soon

The NFT and cryptocurrency markets have been hit hard in recent months. However, more platforms continue to add NFT support.

In recent months, Facebook NFTs opened to select US creators, and Reddit launched its NFT avatars marketplace. Gamestop also launched its NFT marketplace just as Instagram NFTs expanded to more countries.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: