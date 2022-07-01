Facebook NFTs now open to a few US creators

Weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta’s Facebook and Instagram would soon roll out support for NFTs. He also stated that creators will be able to cross-post their digital collectibles to Facebook and Instagram.

Shortly after, Instagram started allowing some users to post and share digital collectibles. Ethereum and Polygon blockchains were supported at launch with Solana and Flow to follow soon, according to the announcement.

Now Facebook has also begun testing NFTs with select creators in the US.

We're launching NFTs on Facebook! Excited to share what I've been working on with the world. pic.twitter.com/TaV66zRanV — Navdeep Singh (@navdeep_ua) June 29, 2022

What to expect from Facebook NFTs

Facebook will allow select creators to showcase their NFTs on their profiles with a “digital collectibles” badge. Like Instagram NFTs, Facebook will also allow creators to post their digital collectibles for free.

Clicking on an NFT will showcase more details including the collection name, size, rarity, and artist name, among others.

As with a regular Facebook post, people will also be able to interact with the NFTs or digital collectibles that you post. They can like, share, and comment on them.

The ability to post digital collectibles on social networks like Facebook and Instagram will afford NFT artists another opportunity to showcase their art.

With the current slump in NFT sales and the crypto market at large, this can be a significant move.

More to come from where that came

Image: KnowTechie

Meta, Facebook’s and Instagram’s parent company appears not to be resting on its oars following the launch of Instagram NFTs.

Zuckerberg has hinted that 3D NFTs or augmented reality NFTs are in the works. This class of NFTs can be used on your Instagram Stories.

Both Instagram’s and Facebook’s NFT tests bear some similarities in terms of roll-out, features, and deployment.

Therefore, since Instagram now allows more creators to post NFTs, it is safe to assume that Facebook will follow suit, with a global roll-out in tow for both.

