Instagram expands NFTs to over 100 countries

A while back, Meta announced that Facebook and Instagram would roll out support for NFTs. This would allow creators to cross-post digital collectibles across platforms.

In May 2022, Instagram began allowing some select users to post and share their digital collectibles on the photo-sharing app.

In July, Facebook followed suit, allowing some US creators to showcase their NFTs on their profiles with a digital collectibles badge.

Fast forward to today, and Instagram is now expanding its NFT feature to 100 more countries. This will allow even more users to showcase their digital collectibles.

Instagram NFTs coming to 100+ countries

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via an Instagram post. He wrote “In honor of expanding digital collectible NFTs to 100 more countries on Instagram and launching new integrations with Coinbase and Dapper […]”

As can be seen from the post, he included photos of a Little League baseball card of himself, which he had made in 1992 and gifted to Allie Tarantino.

Tarantino shared a backstory of the card in an Instagram post. He said Zuckerberg signed the card 30 years ago, and that he plans to sell it as an NFT since the Meta CEO is now famous.

According to Engadget, Instagram NFTs is expanding to 100 more countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Instagram NFTs will run on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, as well as Flow. It will also support wallets like Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, as well as third-party wallets from Coinbase and Dapper.

Meta’s recent romance with NFTs

While it’s clear that Meta is extremely interested in NFTs, we still aren’t sure exactly why. But we venture to say it involves the metaverse.

Mixed reactions have greeted the latest announcement, as can be seen from comments under Zuckerberg’s post. Some wonder why Meta is dabbling in NFTs, and others, especially creators, continue to show support.

NFTs and the larger crypto market have hit rock bottom in recent months, with millions of investors counting their losses.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: