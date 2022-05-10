NFTs arrive on Instagram this week

The day has finally come. We were told (or warned) about NFTs coming to Instagram a couple of months ago and now Mark Zuckerberg has announced that testing for the new feature will start this week.

Zuckerberg took to Facebook to share the news of the upcoming NFT testing. “This week we’re starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so creators and collectors can display their NFTs on their profile,” wrote the Meta CEO.

Additionally, Zuckerberg shared that NFTs will be coming to Facebook as well sometime soon. Meta is also working with Spart AR, its augmented reality software, to bring 3D NFTs to Instagram Stories.

Mark Zuckerberg just announced that we’re testing digital collectibles for creators and collectors to showcase NFTs on Instagram. NFTs allow creators to take control over their work, fanbase and income. Oh and they ✨shimmer✨https://t.co/gwCW0CiR3M pic.twitter.com/wraSdWvgLf — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 9, 2022

As for exactly how NFTs on Instagram will work, the platform’s leader, Adam Mosseri, shared a few more details about the new feature in a video on Twitter.

Users will be able to share their NFTs, created or purchased, on feeds, Stories, and even through messages.

NFTs will initially be available to a small number of creators and collectors as the platform works out the details of the new feature. Sharing NFTs will remain completely free on Instagram. And Mosseri hopes that it could lead to another revenue source for creators on the platform.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉



This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG.



See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

Speaking with Engadget, a Meta spokesperson told the publication that NFTs from the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains will be available initially. The platform will allow Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet wallets at first, with expansion to other wallets and blockchains coming in the future.

This is likely just the beginning of NFT integrations for Meta. With the company’s focus on developing a metaverse, NFTs will likely play a major role.

Additionally, Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta is considering NFTs for its “family” of apps, like WhatsApp and Messenger.

