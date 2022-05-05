Bill Gates says Elon Musk could make Twitter ‘worse’

Bill Gates, the man Elon Musk replaced as the world’s richest person, says Musk could make Twitter “worse” than it already is if he ends up buying the company.

Gates recently spoke at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit this week, where he talked about a wide array of topics. But the primary talking point centered around Musk and his intentions to buy Twitter.

He didn’t spend all his time dragging Musk and does give credit where it’s due. Mainly in how Musk runs his other companies like Tesla and SpaceX, even going as far as praising his efforts there as “mind-blowing.”

But what about Twitter? Does Gates think Musk can have the same success? Well, let’s just say he’s staying optimistic. “I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said.

But what Gates is concerned about is how he thinks Musk will handle and promote free speech on the platform.

“How does he feel about something [on Twitter] that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or that ’Bill Gates is tracking people?” Gates asked. “What are his goals for what it ends up being? Does that match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly [and] weird conspiracy theories? Does he share that goal or not?”

Honestly, these are all fair questions, and there’s no telling how Musk plans to address these issues. We only know how he defines it: “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law,” he tweeted on April 26. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.”

Gates points out that free speech is vital but admits that social platforms are responsible for keeping things in line. “The way that you make those platforms spread truth and not crazy stuff, there’s some real invention required there,” Gates said.

