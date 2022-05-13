How to mute Elon Musk on Twitter and cleanse your timeline

For those of our readers that use Twitter regularly, you might be sick of seeing news about a certain person. That person is Elon Musk, who is never far away from the Trending section for his other business ventures, but it’s gotten exponentially worse lately.

That’s because the ‘Technoking‘ of Tesla is officially buying Twitter. Or maybe he isn’t. It all depends on which piece of news you read and which way the wind is blowing.

I think we’ve written about Elon more in the last three weeks than in the last year, so we’ll forgive you if you don’t want to see his name every time you open Twitter.

Follow along and we’ll show you how to cleanse your Twitter timeline from the grasp of Elon Musk. Sorry, we can’t stop the buyout; but we can show you how to use the built-in Twitter tools to not see his name everywhere you look.

How to cleanse your timeline from mentions of Elon Musk

Image: KnowTechie

Twitter has robust privacy and content controls, so you can mute words, usernames, and hashtags from wherever you use Twitter. We’ll show you how.

How to mute Elon Musk on Twitter from a desktop browser

It’s only a few clicks on your desktop browser to mute any mention of Elon Musk from your timeline.

Open Twitter in your desktop browser of choice

Click on the More icon in the left-hand menu

Image: KnowTechie

Then on Settings and Privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Then on Mute and block

Image: KnowTechie

Click on Muted words

Image: KnowTechie

Click the Plus icon to start adding words

Image: KnowTechie

Enter your word, username, or hashtag, and click on Save

Image: KnowTechie

To unmute, click on the Unmute icon next to the word’s entry

Image: KnowTechie

Now you know how to mute Elon (or anything else) from your Twitter timeline, and how to unmute them when you decide their time-out is over.

How to mute Elon Musk using the Twitter mobile app

You can also give your timeline a cleanse from Twitter’s mobile app (Android and iOS). Here’s how:

Open the Twitter app

Image: Unsplash

Tap your Profile icon

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down and tap on Settings and Privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down and tap on Privacy and safety

Image: KnowTechie

Tap on Mute and block

Image: KnowTechie

Then, tap on Muted words

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the + sign or Add button at the bottom right

Image: KnowTechie

Add your muted word. You can add one word, a phrase, @username, or hashtag

Image: KnowTechie

You also have a range of options for where those words will get muted, including notifications, timeline, and if the mute applies only to those you don’t follow or if you want to mute it from anyone.

We chose Elon, Musk, Elon Musk, @elonmusk but you can always add more if you keep seeing him in your timeline even after this.

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it, now you shouldn’t see any mention of Elon Musk in your Twitter feed. Until the sale goes through, maybe, and he makes it impossible to mute his name. Just a thought.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: