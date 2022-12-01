Twitter will now spam your feed with accounts you don’t follow

Twitter will start showing you tweets from people you don’t follow.

Twitter announced that it plans to expand the app’s account recommendations, showing users more curated tweets from people they don’t follow.

The company announced its plans to update the feature in a blog post on its website earlier this week.

“Twitter is always working to make it easier for you to discover the conversations and accounts that interest you the most. Recommendations are one of the ways we do that,” reads the blog post. “If you’ve ever seen a Tweet you enjoyed from someone you didn’t follow, you’ve probably seen a recommendation. Think of them as personalized suggestions that are shown to you based on actions you take on Twitter.”

The post itself was pretty vague, but the idea is that Twitter is expanding recommendations to all users, regardless if they follow an account or not.

Recommendations show up in the app’s Home feed. They come from topics or accounts that Twitter thinks you are interested in but not following.

We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past.



You can learn more about them, and how to best control your experience: https://t.co/ekYWf57JSc — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 30, 2022

For example, if you interact with a lot of soccer content, Twitter might recommend tweets about the World Cup from accounts you’re not following.

They’ll have a tag notifying you that they are recommendations and not from accounts you’re following.

Thankfully, you can opt out of a given suggestion. For example, Twitter says users will see an “X” on recommended tweets, so you can easily remove them from your Home feed.

Image: Twitter

Additionally, the company’s recommendations help users discover more content on the platform. But in reality, Twitter will show you what it wants you to see, not what you want to see.

After all, you’d be following an account or topic if you wanted to see tweets about it. Fortunately, you can still change to the ‘Latest Tweets’ feed, eliminating recommended content.

The newly Elon-run Twitter has made some bold and questionable changes over the last few weeks.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the platform starts serving tons more recommended content across the entire app in the coming weeks.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what Twitter’s new recommended changes will bring. Hopefully, it won’t mean an end to the chronological timeline option.

